The great leap backward: After no All-Star game, who bails next?

Look, given the quality of the home teams, importing these major events was as close as any of us to ever experiencing the championship vibe. At least it will be a lot quieter around here without that crazy Jim Nantz partying on Peachtree Street.

We can be uncomfortable at the thought of “outsiders” trying to influence how we handle our elections. But it is the impression of the outside world that determines a city and state’s place in it. And what should the outside world think of “reforms” to a voting process that clearly wasn’t deemed broken until the other side squeaked out a couple of wins? Hardly seems sporting.

Why would any major sporting league – or major company for that matter – want to have anything to do with a leadership that so eagerly gives credence to a bald-faced lie?

And if I’m the NFL, I’m worried about bringing a Super Bowl back to Atlanta for fear that somebody in the Statehouse gets the idea it should be illegal to hand out water on the sidelines.

Atlanta didn’t become Atlanta by going backward like this.

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, Atlanta seceded from the entrenched ugliness of the South. The city certainly wasn’t perfect in its relations between the races, but it was practical. To grow, and to gain any kind of acceptance in the wider world, it knew it had to show itself open to reason and progress.

So, Atlanta became the seat of the civil rights movement and morphed into the City Too Busy to Hate. From that rich soil a big-league metropolis sprouted in the ’60s, the Braves and Hawks moving down from the North, the Falcons setting up an NFL beachhead in the South. An airport grew huge. Fortune 500 companies discovered the wonders of the area. Big events found a warm and welcoming stage.

And Birmingham, a city of roughly equal population and potential as Atlanta at the time, had Bull Connor. He let loose the fire hoses and police dogs on civil rights marchers, and the stagnation of segregation set in. From that, a Double-A town was made. Atlanta gets the Braves. Birmingham stands pat with the Barons.

Georgia lawmakers are not to be confused with Bull Connor, but their actions seem to be inspiring their own kind of revulsion. Unfortunately, their rock is tied around the entire Atlanta metro area’s neck, dragging down both together.

Apparently, the wider world takes the right-to-vote thing pretty seriously. This isn’t likely to just go away, to be forgotten when the next cause comes along. This stain will be on every bid for the next big game.

So, dear leaders, onward to the past. Backward, ho.

Be sure to dig in. Reject forward progress. Write off all negative reaction as cancel culture, whatever that is, without ever considering some ideas need to be canceled. Tell the world it can keep its marquee events. We don’t need them, we’re fine just as we are. That’s always worked in the past. Ask Alabama.