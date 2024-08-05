Brewers vs. Braves: OutKast Night (with bobblehead) returns

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

OutKast Night: OutKast Night returns for the second time. The ‘ATLiens Diner’ food truck will make its return with specialty food offerings inspired by OutKast lyrics. In tribute, OutKast music will also be played throughout The Battery Atlanta.

Giveaway: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive an OutKast bobblehead, featuring duo Big Boi and Andre 3000.

Prom Series Back to School event with the Braves wives: The Braves wives and families will host a private event for 13 teens in the foster care system from Georgia DFCS for a special back-to-school event pregame. Each girl will receive VIP treatment, mocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a custom Braves jersey. There will also be “glam” stations for makeup and create-your-own jewelry by Kendra Scott. Each girl will also be gifted a rolling suitcase full of clothing for the new school year. These girls were shopped for by a player’s significant other leading up to the event. Following the pregame festivities, the group will go inside the ballpark to enjoy the Braves vs. Brewers game from the stands.

First pitch: Big Boi

National anthem: Bryan Lewis

Pitching matchup: Colin Rea vs. Chris Sale

WEDNESDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Spencer Strider vinyl record giveaway and postgame concert: The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a 7″ vinyl record featuring one of Spencer Strider’s favorite Atlanta-based bands: Trash Panda, Dinner Time and Lunar Vacation. Following the game, Spencer Strider will host fans for special performances by featured bands on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.

Ozzie Albies Foundation: Tuesday home games this summer, the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim will host an adoptable dog in partnership with Ozzie’s Best Chance program and Lifeline Animal Project. The dog will go to their forever home with a housewarming care package from the Ozzie Albies Foundation to assist with the transition process and help them settle into their forever home. Located inside 1st Base gate.

National anthem: Westside Elementary

Pitching matchup: Freddy Peralta vs. Charlie Morton

THURSDAY, 12:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11 a.m.

Giveaway: The first 18,000 fans through the gates will receive a Braves Oris Bear Mug.

National anthem: Jackson High School

Pitching matchup: Frankie Montas vs. Spencer Schwellenbach