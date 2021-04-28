Braves working hard to reach 85% vaccination threshold

Among the benefits for teams who’ve reached the threshold: No more masks in the dugouts and bullpens. Players and staff can eat and drink on flights. They can gather in indoor spaces without masks and social distancing if fully vaccinated (though that doesn’t apply to gatherings at team facilities). Fully vaccinated individuals would have restrictions on road trips loosened, including no longer requiring to inform compliance officers when they’re leaving the hotel. Vaccinated personnel also have the choice to reduce testing to twice a week instead of every other day. Those individuals can use rideshare services and attend religious services.

In related news, the Braves announced Wednesday they’ll become the second MLB team to open their stadium to full capacity May 7. Snitker said of the announcement: “It’s going to be great. Opening up like we have has meant the world, I think, to everybody here. It’s been like we remembered when we had fans. ... It’s been really cool to see the fans back.”