Braves within 2.5 games of first place in NL East

With the Mets suffering consecutive losses to the lowly Marlins, and the Braves defeating the Cardinals 6-1 after their off day, the Braves have gained 1-1/2 games since Monday evening. They’ll enter Wednesday just 2-1/2 games behind the Mets in the National League East.

It’s the closest the Braves have been to first place since May 26, when they were 1-1/2 games back. By the time they completed their next game, they were 3-1/2 games out. The Braves have hovered around three to five games back for most of the past two months.