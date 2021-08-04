Braves within 2.5 games of first place in NL East

The Braves have only played once in the past two days, but they’ve gained ground twice in that span.
With the Mets suffering consecutive losses to the lowly Marlins, and the Braves defeating the Cardinals 6-1 after their off day, the Braves have gained 1-1/2 games since Monday evening. They’ll enter Wednesday just 2-1/2 games behind the Mets in the National League East.
It’s the closest the Braves have been to first place since May 26, when they were 1-1/2 games back. By the time they completed their next game, they were 3-1/2 games out. The Braves have hovered around three to five games back for most of the past two months.
But the Mets have slumped in the second half and now have lost five of six, allowing the Braves and Phillies to draw closer in the division. The Phillies are just 1-1/2 games behind New York.
Season so far
