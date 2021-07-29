Braves cut NL East deficit to four games after win over Mets

Caption Umpire Brian Knight (91) calls New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (2) out at second base after the tag by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (Noah K. Murray/AP) Credit: Noah K. Murray Credit: Noah K. Murray

The Mets cut the Braves’ cushion with a massive two-run homer by Pete Alonso off Drew Smyly with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Smyly, who allowed three runs on nine hits in four-plus innings, then turned the game over to the Braves’ bullpen.

Jesse Chavez retired the side without further damage in the fifth. Tyler Matzek worked two perfect innings in the sixth and seventh.

A solo home run by Dansby Swanson in the eighth inning provided an insurance run. It was Swanson’s 18th homer of the season, a new career high for him.

Braves 6, Mets 3 (box score)

Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Braves, and closer Will Smith completed the bullpen’s superb afternoon with a scoreless ninth. The bullpen worked five innings, allowing no runs on three hits.

The win, following a 2-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night, continued a peculiar pattern for the Braves: They still haven’t won – or lost – back-to-back games since the All-Star break. Every win has been followed by a loss, and every loss has been followed by a win.

More to come on this story.