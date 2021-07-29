Braves cut NL East deficit to four games after win over Mets

The Braves finished a grueling nine-games-in-eight-days road trip Thursday afternoon with a 6-3 win over the New York Mets.
The Braves had a 5-4 record on the trip, 2-2 in Philadelphia and 3-2 in New York, and Thursday’s win moved them within four games of the first-place Mets in the National League East on the eve of MLB’s 4 p.m. Friday trade deadline.
Austin Riley’s two-run homer in the fourth inning – his 21st homer of the season, his sixth in the past seven games, his fourth in three days – staked the Braves to a 2-1 lead. It was Riley’s eighth homer in 69 career at-bats at the Mets’ Citi Field.
One out later, a solo home run by Abraham Almonte extended the Braves’ lead to 3-1.
And the Braves, who had scored two runs or fewer in six of their previous nine games, tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning on four singles, including RBI hits by Ozzie Albies and Riley, for a 5-1 lead. Riley had three RBIs in the game, 10 in the five-game series.
Credit: Noah K. Murray
The Mets cut the Braves’ cushion with a massive two-run homer by Pete Alonso off Drew Smyly with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Smyly, who allowed three runs on nine hits in four-plus innings, then turned the game over to the Braves’ bullpen.
Jesse Chavez retired the side without further damage in the fifth. Tyler Matzek worked two perfect innings in the sixth and seventh.
A solo home run by Dansby Swanson in the eighth inning provided an insurance run. It was Swanson’s 18th homer of the season, a new career high for him.
Braves 6, Mets 3 (box score)
Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Braves, and closer Will Smith completed the bullpen’s superb afternoon with a scoreless ninth. The bullpen worked five innings, allowing no runs on three hits.
The win, following a 2-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night, continued a peculiar pattern for the Braves: They still haven’t won – or lost – back-to-back games since the All-Star break. Every win has been followed by a loss, and every loss has been followed by a win.
More to come on this story.