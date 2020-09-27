Braves will host Reds in best-of-three wild card round

Explore Braves lose regular season finale to Red Sox

Cincinnati was locked into the No. 7 seed when the Cardinals defeated the Brewers 5-2 on Sunday. This will be the first time the Braves and Reds have faced off in the postseason since 1995, when the Braves swept the Reds in the NLCS in route to the World Series title.

It won’t be an easy task for the Braves: The Reds have a three-headed monster atop their rotation in Cy Young favorite Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. The Braves are expected to line up their rotation as Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright.