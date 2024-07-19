Breaking: Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival
Braves vs. Cardinals: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night Saturday

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Cardinals and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTHEAST

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Summer concert series: Blanco Brown will perform a free concert on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage at 6 p.m.

National Anthem: First Baptist Church of Woodstock

Pitching matchup: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Sonny Gray

SATURDAY, 7:25 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTHEAST

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: Braves will host their fourth annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night. EBCI small businesses will be in the Truist Community Corner throughout the weekend. The space is open to the public Friday – Saturday, 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be performances by the Cherokee dance group, Raven Rock Dancers, on the Plaza at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

National Anthem: Georgia 4-H Clovers and Company

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBD

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTHEAST

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Giveaway: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive an Ozzie Albies Plushy.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Brett Butler and Craig McMurtry located at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

National Anthem: Appling County High School

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. TBD

