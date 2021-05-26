Braves, unlike Red Sox fans, cheer Pablo Sandoval as DH

“I’m happy,” he said of how he felt about returning to Boston. “It’s one of those things I was looking forward (to). They don’t treat me that bad here. Great fan support, great organization. I guess things don’t go well sometime, and I’m happy to be back and … try to help my team to win games.”

Sandoval’s three hits Tuesday raised his batting average for the season to .286. He is 5-for-24 (.208) as a pinch-hitter, but has an MLB-high four home runs, 10 RBIs and four walks in that role. In five games as a DH through Tuesday, he is 7-for-17 (.412). He has played in only one game in the field, that at first base.

Days after he was cut loose by the Red Sox in 2017, Sandoval rejoined the Giants and remained there in a third base/first base/pinch-hitter role until he was released late last season. The Braves then signed him to a minor-league contract and had him on their postseason roster. They re-signed him to another minor-league deal in the offseason, and he won a spot on the 2021 team, somewhat surprisingly, by hitting .400 in 19 spring training games.

“I wanted to be back here … (after) that little taste last year,” Sandoval, 34, said.

He has become extremely popular among teammates, lauded for his knowledge of the game and preparation, as well as for his leadership in the clubhouse.

“He’s a glue guy,” pitcher Charlie Morton said. “He’s a guy that reaches across, like, cultures and languages. He keeps the team together, and he’s doing a heck of a job. He’s a lot of fun in the clubhouse, just a good guy. So getting the chance to play with him, getting the chance to play with guys like that, it’s really special.”

Braves notes:

- In his past two starts, Morton has allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in 13 innings, dropping his ERA from 5.08 to 3.98. He struck out 17 and walked two in those starts. He credits some mechanical adjustments for improving his curveball. “The thing I’ve been trying to do is just get my momentum and my energy going a little bit more toward home plate,” Morton said. “That also has helped me with my other pitches.”

- Manager Brian Snitker said the Braves’ full bullpen was available for Wednesday’s game after Chris Martin was unavailable Tuesday.