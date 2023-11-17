Braves trade reliever Nick Anderson to Royals

BreakingNews
The Braves were going to non-tender Nick Anderson.

Instead, they traded him to the Royals for cash considerations, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Last season, Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA over 35-1/3 innings. But he spent the second half of the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The Braves now have 36 players on their 40-man roster.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Braves dealt Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and minor-league righty Riley Gowens to the White Sox for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

