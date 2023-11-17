Braves trade reliever Nick Anderson to Royals

The Braves were going to non-tender Nick Anderson.
Instead, they traded him to the Royals for cash considerations, multiple people familiar with the matter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Last season, Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA over 35-1/3 innings. But he spent the second half of the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.
The Braves now have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
The move comes less than 24 hours after the Braves dealt Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and minor-league righty Riley Gowens to the White Sox for lefty reliever Aaron Bummer.
