Another Braves move: Kyle Wright traded to Royals

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

32 minutes ago
The Braves traded Kyle Wright to the Royals for right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar Friday.

The 27-year-old Kowar had a 6.43 ERA over 28 innings for the Royals last season. Over 39 career games, eight of them starts, Kowar has a 9.12 ERA.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Braves drafted Wright in the first round in 2017. In 2022, after many ups and downs, he experienced a breakout season and won 21 games. But injuries derailed his 2023 campaign, and he’ll miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing a shoulder procedure.

This story will be updated …

