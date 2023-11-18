Another Braves move: Kyle Wright traded to Royals

The Braves traded Kyle Wright to the Royals for right-handed reliever Jackson Kowar Friday.
The 27-year-old Kowar had a 6.43 ERA over 28 innings for the Royals last season. Over 39 career games, eight of them starts, Kowar has a 9.12 ERA.
The Braves drafted Wright in the first round in 2017. In 2022, after many ups and downs, he experienced a breakout season and won 21 games. But injuries derailed his 2023 campaign, and he’ll miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing a shoulder procedure.
