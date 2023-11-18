Braves non-tender Michael Tonkin, Kolby Allard, five others

The Braves should see significant changes on their 40-man roster.
Friday marked the deadline to tender a contract to players on the 40-man roster who aren’t signed to multi-year contracts, and Atlanta non-tendered seven players: Right-hander Michael Tonkin, left-hander Kolby Allard, catcher Chadwick Tromp, infielder Luke Williams, right-hander Penn Murfee, left-hander Angel Perdomo and right-hander Yonny Chirinos.
This means the Braves tendered contracts to arbitration-eligible players Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Huascar Ynoa.
Ynoa, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2022, should be ready to go in time for spring training.
The Braves have 30 players on their 40-man roster. They have room to add. The players they non-tendered are free agents.
Despite a couple rough stretches, Tonkin pitched well for the Braves in 2023. As the length guy out of the bullpen, he had a 4.28 ERA over 80 innings. He was unfazed in big spots. MLB Trade Rumors projected he would earn $1 million in arbitration, and the Braves decided to save that money to use in another way.
In four appearances – three of them starts – Allard surrendered nine runs over 12 1/3 innings. He was due to make an estimated $1 million in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Allard ended the season on the 60-day injured list due to nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The Braves designated Chirinos for assignment earlier in the week, but procedure dictated that they still had to officially non-tender him. This season, he had a 5.40 ERA over 85 innings for the Rays and Braves. He allowed 23 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings for Atlanta.
Tromp served as Triple-A Gwinnett’s catcher, unless the Braves needed him in the majors. He’s a .222 career hitter in 99 at-bats at the big-league level.
Williams was a utility infielder on the roster this past season. With the Dodgers and Braves, Williams went 1-for-19 in the majors in 2023. He stole four bases.
The Braves claimed Murfee and Perdomo this offseason.
About the Author