Braves trade Jake Odorizzi, reacquire Kolby Allard

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The Braves are bringing Kolby Allard back to their organization, reacquiring him in a trade Wednesday that sent pitcher Jake Odorizzi and cash to the Texas Rangers.

Allard was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2015 draft (14th pick). That year the Braves had another pick in the first round, using it take Mike Soroka at No. 28. The Braves traded Allard to the Rangers for Chris Martin a trade-deadline deal in 2019.

Odorizzi, 32, was 6-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 106-1/3 innings in 22 games this past season, all starts, for the Astros and Braves. The Braves acquired Odorizzi for reliever Will Smith in another trade-deadline move. He was 2-3 with a 5.24 ERA with the Braves. He made one appearance for the Braves in their Division Series with the Phillies, pitching three innings of relief and allowing one hit and two earned runs to go with three walks.

Odorizzi was facing a decision regarding free agency. Per Spotrac, Odorizzi has a $12.5 million player option for 2023, while the Braves had the option of a $6.25 million buyout after Odorizzi hit performance bonuses over the length of his contract.

Allard, 25, made his major league debut with the Braves in 2018. He pitched in three games that season, making one start. He finished with a 12.38 ERA, allowing 19 hits and 11 earned runs in eight innings.

With the Rangers, Allard was 8-22 with a 5.85 ERA over 224-2/3 innings in 62 appearances. He started 34 of those games. He recorded 188 strikeouts and walked 76 batters.

In 2022, Allard split time between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock, making 10 relief appearances for Texas and starting 20 games at Triple-A.

