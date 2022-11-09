Braves trade Jake Odorizzi, reacquire Kolby Allard

Allard was drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2015 draft (14th pick). That year the Braves had another pick in the first round, using it take Mike Soroka at No. 28. The Braves traded Allard to the Rangers for Chris Martin a trade-deadline deal in 2019.

Odorizzi, 32, was 6-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 106-1/3 innings in 22 games this past season, all starts, for the Astros and Braves. The Braves acquired Odorizzi for reliever Will Smith in another trade-deadline move. He was 2-3 with a 5.24 ERA with the Braves. He made one appearance for the Braves in their Division Series with the Phillies, pitching three innings of relief and allowing one hit and two earned runs to go with three walks.