Braves trade infielder Jack Mayfield to Angels

Mayfield, 30, was designated for assignment to open a spot for outfielder Guillermo Heredia, whom the Braves claimed off waivers Wednesday.

The Braves claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Astros in November. He doesn’t have much of a major-league resume, hitting .170/.198/.283 across the past two seasons, but he had shown some power in the minors. The team was seeking depth.