Braves trade infielder Jack Mayfield to Angels

The Braves traded infielder Jack Mayfield to the Angels for cash Thursday afternoon. It’s the first trade between Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos and Angels GM Perry Minasian, who was Anthopoulos’ right-hand man until he took over the Angels in November.
Mayfield, 30, was designated for assignment to open a spot for outfielder Guillermo Heredia, whom the Braves claimed off waivers Wednesday.
The Braves claimed Mayfield off waivers from the Astros in November. He doesn’t have much of a major-league resume, hitting .170/.198/.283 across the past two seasons, but he had shown some power in the minors. The team was seeking depth.
Mayfield faced an uphill climb to earn a spot on the Braves’ bench. He’ll now try to do so with the Angels.