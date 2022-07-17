ajc logo
Diamondbacks select Druw Jones at No. 2 overall in 2022 MLB draft

Wesleyan's Druw Jones was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Diamondbacks on Sunday night. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Outfielder Druw Jones, son of Braves legend Andruw Jones, just came one step closer to following his dad’s footsteps after being selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Diamondbacks on Sunday night.

Jones closed his storied high school career with Wesleyan School in a dominant fashion. Crowned the 2021-2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia, Jones led his team to a state championship. He recorded 13 home runs, 39 RBIs and hit .570 during his senior season.

Jones kicked off the night as the first of many Georgians to potentially be selected in the 2022 MLB draft.

Jackson Holliday, a shortstop from Stillwater (Okla.) High School and the son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday, was the first overall pick by the Orioles.

Pitcher Kumar Rocker, who graduated from North Oconee High School before starring at Vanderbilt, was selected third by the Rangers. Rocker was drafted 10th overall by the Mets in the 2021 draft, but the Mets chose not to sign him. Rocker was drafted this year while playing for the Tri-City Valley Cats in Troy, N.Y., an independent league team.

Second baseman Termarr Johnson, who starred at Mays High School, was the fourth overall pick and went to the Pirates. Johnson has steadily ranked near the top of this draft class because of his elite hit tool.

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by the Mets.

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

