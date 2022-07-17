Diamondbacks select Druw Jones at No. 2 overall in 2022 MLB draft

Jones closed his storied high school career with Wesleyan School in a dominant fashion. Crowned the 2021-2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia, Jones led his team to a state championship. He recorded 13 home runs, 39 RBIs and hit .570 during his senior season.

Jones kicked off the night as the first of many Georgians to potentially be selected in the 2022 MLB draft.