Braves expected to sign Gio Urshela

Detroit Tigers' Gio Urshela (13) slides home to score against San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

50 minutes ago

The Braves are expected to sign third baseman Gio Urshela, according to a person familiar with the situation. He is expected to be active tonight when the Braves host the division-leading Phillies in the opening of a three-game series.

Urshela will help them try to fill the void left by Austin Riley after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Angels. Riley on Monday underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his right hand. The Braves said they expect him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.

Urshela already had been designated for assignment by the Tigers. He cleared waivers Sunday.

The 32-year-old Urshela signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers in the offseason. He played in 92 games and batted .243 with five home runs and 37 RBIs.

MORE TO COME

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

