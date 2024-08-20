Braves expected to sign Gio Urshela

The Braves are expected to sign third baseman Gio Urshela, according to a person familiar with the situation. He is expected to be active tonight when the Braves host the division-leading Phillies in the opening of a three-game series.

Urshela will help them try to fill the void left by Austin Riley after he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Angels. Riley on Monday underwent an MRI that revealed a fracture in his right hand. The Braves said they expect him to miss approximately six to eight weeks.

Urshela already had been designated for assignment by the Tigers. He cleared waivers Sunday.