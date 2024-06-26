Atlanta Braves

Braves to bring up Bryce Elder to start in Wednesday’s doubleheader after postponement

A screen indicates that a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed because of inclement weather, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

By
1 minute ago

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday’s Braves game against the Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a split-doubleheader on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

The first game will begin at 1:45 p.m. The second game will begin at 7:15 p.m., as originally scheduled.

The Braves will start Reynaldo López – who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday – in the first game on Wednesday.

They’ll bring up Bryce Elder to start the second game. The Braves will get a 27th man for the doubleheader, so they can use Elder without making a corresponding move if they choose to go that route.

Chris Sale will pitch on Thursday in Chicago, where the Braves will make up a postponed game from April against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Braves had originally planned to recall Elder to start on Wednesday – before Tuesday’s game was postponed. This would’ve built in extra rest for Sale and the others.

Tuesday’s postponement means the Braves will play three games in around 27 hours. After Wednesday’s doubleheader to finish the series against the Cardinals, Atlanta will fly to Chicago to play the White Sox on Thursday at 4:10 p.m.

On Tuesday, the tarp came on the field about an hour and 45 minutes before first pitch. About 30 minutes before first pitch, the Cardinals announced the game was in a delay due to inclement weather. There had been rain.

During the delay, there was also lightning in the area. It never seemed to rain hard for a long stretch of time, but the tarp never came off the field.

After the Braves optioned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett in May, he allowed six runs and 4 1/3 innings, with seven walks, in his first start back with the Stripers. Since then, though, he’s surrendered only two earned runs over 22 innings across three starts – two of them scoreless outings.

