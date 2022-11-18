ajc logo
X

Braves’ Terry McGuirk to remain ‘control person’ in split-off

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Terry McGuirk will continue as the chairman of the Braves with the pending split-off of stock, he wrote in a letter to Braves staff that was contained in the Securities & Exchange Commission filing by Liberty Media.

Liberty Media announced the split-off on Thursday that will create a separate publicly traded company to be known as Atlanta Braves Holdings. The move is pending approval from the current Braves Group holding and MLB.

“For the most part, nothing will change in how the Atlanta Braves and The Battery Atlanta will operate every day,” McGuirk wrote: “My role as the “Control Person” of the Braves franchise under MLB rules and our executive management structure will remain the same.”

According to McGuirk’s letter, Liberty Media expects the deal to close in the first half of 2023. He stated at the “new structure will provide many benefits for us.”

“We all remain committed to demonstrating to our fans, guests, vendors, and other stakeholders the collective value of the Atlanta Braves and The Battery Atlanta and the important role each of us play in delivering the differentiated experience that our fans and guests have come to expect from us,” McGuirk wrote. “We will continue to focus on being the best in sports, entertainment, and real estate and most importantly to continue to focus on our annual goal of winning the World Series.”

Thursday’s move toward a split-off could increase the value of the stock and facilitate the possible eventual sale of the Braves by eliminating some complicated tax issues.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weekend Predictions: Georgia rolls again, Georgia Tech continues slide17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Austin Riley, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman finish in top six in MVP voting
11h ago

Credit: Matt York

Matt Ryan eager to make most of second chance as Colts starter
21h ago

Credit: Matt York

Matt Ryan eager to make most of second chance as Colts starter
21h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Primer advancing second round of high school football playoffs
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Austin Riley, Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman finish in top six in MVP voting
11h ago
Liberty Media CEO on increasing payroll: ‘We can afford it’
22h ago
Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
10h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
23h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top