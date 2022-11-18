Braves’ Terry McGuirk to remain ‘control person’ in split-off

Liberty Media announced the split-off on Thursday that will create a separate publicly traded company to be known as Atlanta Braves Holdings. The move is pending approval from the current Braves Group holding and MLB.

“For the most part, nothing will change in how the Atlanta Braves and The Battery Atlanta will operate every day,” McGuirk wrote: “My role as the “Control Person” of the Braves franchise under MLB rules and our executive management structure will remain the same.”