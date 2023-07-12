Braves starters announced before All-Star game

Three Braves players were announced to the crowd at T-Mobile Park during All-Star introductions. Outfielder Ronald Acuña received strong cheers as he jogged down the red carpet to join his teammates on the field. Catcher Sean Murphy was shown on the big screen, while shortstop Orlando Arcia also walked the red carpet.

This is the first All-Star game for Murphy and Arcia. It’s the fourth for Acuña, who’s started each time. Acuña is also the first NL outfielder to win four consecutive fan elections since Bryce Harper (2015-18).