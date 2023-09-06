Braves starter Michael Soroka will be placed on injured list again

Michael Soroka left his start Tuesday feeling numbness in his fingers and will be placed on the injured list, Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Soroka surrendered five earned runs on four hits (two homers) to the Cardinals in three innings in his first major-league start since July 21. Soroka told Snitker that he didn’t know when he started feeling the numbness.

Asked about the severity, Snitker responded: “I think it’s probably a big deal.”

Soroka, 26, missed nearly three seasons due to injuries. He underwent three Achilles surgeries over that time since initially tearing the tendon in August 2020. He pitched in minor-league games last summer and finally returned to the majors this season, making seven appearances (six starts) and posting a 6.40 ERA.

“I’m just amazed he’s gotten through to this point after being off for so long,” Snitker said. “It’s a credit to his work ethic and determination. That’s a long time to be out and then try to pitch a full season.”

During post-game clubhouse availability with reporters, the Braves said Soroka was in the training room and wouldn’t be available to speak for a while. They later said he wouldn’t be available for comment at all.

Injuries have spoiled a once promising career for the Canadian righty. In 2019, Soroka’s lone full season, he had a 2.68 ERA over 29 starts, earning an All-Star spot. The following season, Soroka became the youngest opening-day starter in Braves history when they began the truncated 2020 campaign in New York.

But his series of injuries have required great patience from the player and team. The Braves didn’t need to rely on Soroka with their pitching depth, and with him making adjustments with his health in mind, it made sense for him to spend a sizable chunk of the season in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Soroka had a 3.41 ERA in 17 outings with Gwinnett. He was just named the International League pitcher of the month for August. Tuesday marked his third start at Truist Park this season.

“It sucks,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said of Soroka’s latest setback. “Obviously a guy who’s worked as hard as he has with the weird injuries, it’s terrible. You never want to see anybody get hurt or be in that position. But you feel a little extra (bad) for him.”