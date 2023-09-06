Braves’ Kyle Wright very sharp in Triple-A outing

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings in a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night.

But Gwinnett (61-70) allowed four runs in the ninth inning and fell to Worcester 6-5 in Lawrenceville.

Wright has been on the injured list since May because of a right shoulder strain. He gave up just one hit and walked two. He threw 50 pitches, 29 for strikes. Wright has a 6.35 ERA in Triple-A.

Gwinnett plated two in the first inning on RBIs from Jesus Aguilar and Drew Lugbauer. The Stripers added to it on an RBI sacrifice fly in the second by Dalton Guthrie. Worcester got a run in the fifth to make it 3-1, but Guthrie extended the Gwinnett lead with a two-run home run in the home half of the inning.

But the Stripers could not hold the 5-1 lead.