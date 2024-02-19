Braves spring training on TV: Bally Sports South/Southeast will televise 8 games

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Braves fans can watch eight of the team’s spring training games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, the networks announced on Monday.
Fans can see and hear play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin and his new partner, analyst C.J. Nitkowski, for the final four home spring training games as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Nitkowski’s debut on the networks will be March 20 versus the Blue Jays at CoolToday Park.
Bally Sports South/Southeast are producing those final four home games. But four additional games produced by other networks will air on Bally Sports South/Southeast: March 2 at the Blue Jays (produced by Sportsnet), March 10 at the Yankees (YES Network), March 18 at the Rays (Bally Sports Sun) and March 22 at the Twins (Bally Sports North).
Bally Sports South and Southeast are available throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Central and Western North Carolina. Fans can gain access to the network through AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum and Xfinity.
Streaming is available on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app when fans login using their TV credentials.
Here is Bally Sports South/Southeast’s full broadcast schedule for Braves spring training, with the specific network that is televising the game in parentheses:
Saturday, March 2 at Toronto Blue Jays (Bally Sports South for those in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, and Bally Sports Southeast for those in North Carolina and South Carolina)
Sunday, March 10 at New York Yankees (Bally Sports Southeast)
Monday, March 18 at Tampa Bay Rays (Bally Sports South)
Wednesday March 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Bally Sports South)
Thursday, March 21 vs. New York Yankees (Bally Sports Southeast)
Friday, March 22 at Minnesota Twins (Bally Sports Southeast)
Sunday, March 23 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Bally Sports Southeast)
Monday, March 25 vs Minnesota Twins (Bally Sports South)
