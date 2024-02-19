Braves spring training on TV: Bally Sports South/Southeast will televise 8 games

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Braves fans can watch eight of the team’s spring training games on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, the networks announced on Monday.

Fans can see and hear play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin and his new partner, analyst C.J. Nitkowski, for the final four home spring training games as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Nitkowski’s debut on the networks will be March 20 versus the Blue Jays at CoolToday Park.

Bally Sports South/Southeast are producing those final four home games. But four additional games produced by other networks will air on Bally Sports South/Southeast: March 2 at the Blue Jays (produced by Sportsnet), March 10 at the Yankees (YES Network), March 18 at the Rays (Bally Sports Sun) and March 22 at the Twins (Bally Sports North).