Braves’ Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder ‘probably’ won’t pitch in All-Star game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Braves are sending a franchise-record eight All-Stars to Seattle – one off the MLB record for All-Stars from a single team in a season.

Two of them are pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, who will start Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Tropicana Field against the Rays as the Braves head into the All-Star break.

Would this mean Strider and Elder wouldn’t pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star game?

“Probably,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Snitker then added that Elder certainly wouldn’t be in play to pitch Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. This makes sense, as it would be 48 hours after his start for the Braves. The pitchers who start the Sunday before the All-Star game usually aren’t in play when the National League and American League battle.

So, Elder definitely won’t pitch, and Strider probably won’t pitch.

It might be a bummer for fans, but the Braves need both pitchers for their second-half run. At this point, the Braves look like the best team in baseball, and certainly one capable of winning it all.

Strider and Elder still will be in Seattle. They’ll be recognized with the rest of the NL All-Stars.

Snitker knows how cool this can be. Last season, he managed the NL team.

“It’s a thrill,” Snitker said. “For me last year, I never expected I’d be in that clubhouse talking to the National League All-Star team. That was the farthest thing from reality than I ever thought I would do. We had so much fun and it was an honor. … (In the) locker room, you look around and see who’s there. It’s kind of humbling.”

Last Sunday, Snitker handed out the official All-Star game invitations to his All-Stars. He had a message for the eight who made it.

“Enjoy every second of it because it’s gonna be a great time,” he told them.