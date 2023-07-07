Braves’ Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder ‘probably’ won’t pitch in All-Star game

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By
15 minutes ago
X

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Braves are sending a franchise-record eight All-Stars to Seattle – one off the MLB record for All-Stars from a single team in a season.

Two of them are pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder, who will start Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Tropicana Field against the Rays as the Braves head into the All-Star break.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Would this mean Strider and Elder wouldn’t pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star game?

“Probably,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Snitker then added that Elder certainly wouldn’t be in play to pitch Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. This makes sense, as it would be 48 hours after his start for the Braves. The pitchers who start the Sunday before the All-Star game usually aren’t in play when the National League and American League battle.

So, Elder definitely won’t pitch, and Strider probably won’t pitch.

It might be a bummer for fans, but the Braves need both pitchers for their second-half run. At this point, the Braves look like the best team in baseball, and certainly one capable of winning it all.

Strider and Elder still will be in Seattle. They’ll be recognized with the rest of the NL All-Stars.

Snitker knows how cool this can be. Last season, he managed the NL team.

“It’s a thrill,” Snitker said. “For me last year, I never expected I’d be in that clubhouse talking to the National League All-Star team. That was the farthest thing from reality than I ever thought I would do. We had so much fun and it was an honor. … (In the) locker room, you look around and see who’s there. It’s kind of humbling.”

Last Sunday, Snitker handed out the official All-Star game invitations to his All-Stars. He had a message for the eight who made it.

“Enjoy every second of it because it’s gonna be a great time,” he told them.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
2h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
2h ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nick Anderson at Tampa Bay for first regular-season series since Rays waived him
22m ago
Braves ace Max Fried looking forward to beginning rehab assignment
56m ago
Forrest Wall keeps stacking stolen bases in Triple-A Gwinnett
5h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
3h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
13h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top