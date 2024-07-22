Braves sign utilityman Whit Merrifield as additional depth

Merrifield, 35, hit .199 with a .572 OPS in 53 games with the Phillies. Despite signing him to a one-year, $8 million deal over the winter, the club released him two weeks ago.

While his offense has lagged, Merrifield can play any position in the field defensively. He played left field, second base and third base for the Phillies. In 2023, he was an All-Star for the Blue Jays, hitting .272 with a .700 OPS and providing the same versatility.

These days, the Braves could use reinforcements everywhere.

Outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. (tore ACL, done for season) and Michael Harris II (hamstring, still no timetable for return) have been sidelined. The Braves have used recent acquisitions Ramon Laureano and Eddie Rosario in their short-handed outfield and are expected to pursue more outfielders by the trade deadline.

With Albies out, the Braves promoted lauded infield prospect Nacho Alvarez to play second base. He’s obviously an uncertainty. First baseman Matt Olson and shortstop Orlando Arcia, two former All-Stars, simply haven’t hit, further weakening a once-great lineup.

In Merrifield, the Braves added needed depth. After losing two of three to the Cardinals this weekend, manager Brian Snitker admitted the circumstances are becoming difficult to overcome.

“It gets to a point where (the injuries) are over the top here a little bit,” he said. “You can’t cover it. Depth will cover to an extent, but after a while, it’s hard.”

To make room on the roster for Merrifield and Alvarez, the Braves optioned outfielder Eli White to Triple-A and designated outfielder Forrest Wall for assignment. The speedy Wall was 7-for-29 (.241) in 13 games, mostly used as a situational runner.

The Braves are 54-44, a record largely produced by a hot start (they were an MLB-best 19-7 on April 28; they’re 35-37 since). They’re 8-1/2 games behind the Phillies as their run of six consecutive National League East titles is in jeopardy. The Braves are still the NL’s top Wild Card entering their series Monday against the Reds.