Braves should be excited about their future rotation

The rotation doesn’t stop with them. Kyle Wright, who just turned 25, showed promise down the stretch. He had two postseason starts, one good and one terrible, but he’s made strides to the point the Braves should feel good with him at the back of their rotation.

Bryse Wilson is a wild card. He spent most of the regular season at the alternate training site. In his first career playoff start, which he made out of the team’s desperation, he outdueled Clayton Kershaw and beat the Dodgers in Game 4.

One performance won’t make Wilson’s career, but his recent play is encouraging that he’ll be, at worst, quality pitching depth next season. The same can be said of Huascar Ynoa, who can be used as a starter or reliever.

“The emergence of some of these guys, the maturity they’ve shown, just at the end of all this, the last two or three weeks, has given us a lot of things to feel really good about,” manager Brian Snitker said. “And how they’ve handled these situations and been through all this. Going into next year, you feel really good about the depth we have again and the development of a lot of these young players.”

Because of their depth, the Braves could use their resources (both financial and trade assets) elsewhere. Certainly, it’s fun to think about inserting Trevor Bauer into the mix, but realistically, the Braves might be better served spending on, say, retaining Marcell Ozuna and keeping the strong bullpen while making more modest additions to the rotation.

Whichever direction they go, they’ll start with Soroka, Fried and Anderson. Other than their opponent in the National League Championship Series, there might not be another NL team capable of matching that youthful trio.

“This has been a great experience for these guys,” Snitker said. “This whole run has been something else. Just like the first time they went through a pennant race and experiencing that. Now, to get deep in the playoffs and see what we’re capable of. And I think we’re going to get stronger as some of these young guys mature and get another year on them. Mike Soroka comes back. There’s a lot to be excited for with this club going forward.”