Braves send 24 players to minor-league camp

While there are intriguing names in the bunch, few were legitimate candidates to make the opening-day roster. It’s likely pitchers such as Arano, Davidson and Weigel will contribute down the road. Young outfielder Michael Harris has had a dominant spring and appears poised to leap up prospect rankings. Waters is the team’s top prospect outside major leaguers Ian Anderson and Cristian Pache. It’s possible he debuts later this season. Other prospects like Shewmake, Tarnok, Woods and Vodnik had their moments and are firmly on the radar.

The Braves’ roster stands at 43 players. It includes 20 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders and seven outfielders. The group will be cut to 26 before opening day.