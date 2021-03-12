Braves send 24 players to minor-league camp

The Braves announced their first round of roster cutdowns Friday, trimming their roster by 24 players.
Six players were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, while the other 18 were reassigned to minor-league camp. The players optioned - meaning they’re on the 40-man roster - were right-handers Victor Arano, Patrick Weigel, Jasseel De La Cruz and Chad Sobotka, along with left-handers Tucker Davidson and Kyle Muller.
Players reassigned to minor-league camp: infielders CJ Alexander, Braden Shewmake and Bryce Ball, catcher Logan Brown, left-handers Thomas Burrows and Phil Pfeifer, outfielders Justin Dean, Travis Demeritte, Michael Harris, Trey Harris and Drew Waters, right-handers Daysbel Hernadez, Kurt Hoekstra, Connor Johnstone, Nolan Kingham, Freddy Tarnok, Victor Vodnik and William Woods.
While there are intriguing names in the bunch, few were legitimate candidates to make the opening-day roster. It’s likely pitchers such as Arano, Davidson and Weigel will contribute down the road. Young outfielder Michael Harris has had a dominant spring and appears poised to leap up prospect rankings. Waters is the team’s top prospect outside major leaguers Ian Anderson and Cristian Pache. It’s possible he debuts later this season. Other prospects like Shewmake, Tarnok, Woods and Vodnik had their moments and are firmly on the radar.
The Braves’ roster stands at 43 players. It includes 20 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders and seven outfielders. The group will be cut to 26 before opening day.
There are nine non-roster invitees remaining: right-handers Carl Edwards and Nate Jones, catchers Shea Langeliers and Jonathan Morales, and infielders Ehire Adrianza, Ryan Goins, Jason Kipnis, Pablo Sandoval and Sean Kazmar.