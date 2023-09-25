Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets

The Braves are sold out.

Tickets for National League Division Series and potential National League Championship Series games at Truist Park are officially sold out, the Braves announced Monday. A limited number of tickets are available on SeatGeek, the team announced.

Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will mark the team’s 14th and 15th postseason game sellouts in Truist Park history.

The Braves will begin the 2023 postseason at home on Saturday, Oct. 7. They will play the best-of-five NLDS against the winner of a Wild Card series.