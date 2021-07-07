Braves ‘having a hard time bunching anything together’

The Braves have scored more than four runs only twice in their last 18 games. They scored 20 in a victory over the Mets and scored eight in Sunday’s comeback against the Marlins (including four runs in the ninth inning).

“That (the offense) is the biggest thing,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s more than any other, really. We’re having a hard time bunching anything together. The last two days, we haven’t been able to string anything together. We’ve been through this before. We have to fight through it and hopefully come out tomorrow and string some hits together.”