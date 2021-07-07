ajc logo
Braves ‘having a hard time bunching anything together’

Braves' Orlando Arcia (right) returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the fifth inning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
Braves' Orlando Arcia (right) returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl in the fifth inning Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Atlanta Braves
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Braves have endured offensive woes for the past few weeks, but no point might be lower than the past two days.

Two losses to the Pirates, two runs; that’s all the Braves have mustered against one of MLB’s worst teams. They were defeated 11-1 Monday and 2-1 Tuesday, when reliever Tyler Matzek walked in the game-ending run in the bottom of the ninth.

Newcomer Orlando Arcia provided the only run Tuesday with a solo shot off Pirates starter Chad Kulh. Arcia has helped — he has two multi-hit performances in three games — but the offense collectively hasn’t clicked.

The Braves have scored more than four runs only twice in their last 18 games. They scored 20 in a victory over the Mets and scored eight in Sunday’s comeback against the Marlins (including four runs in the ninth inning).

“That (the offense) is the biggest thing,” manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s more than any other, really. We’re having a hard time bunching anything together. The last two days, we haven’t been able to string anything together. We’ve been through this before. We have to fight through it and hopefully come out tomorrow and string some hits together.”

