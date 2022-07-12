Braves’ Ronald Acuña confident he can win Home Run Derby

There will be a lot of talent in Los Angeles, but the Braves’ 24-year-old superstar is confident he can win.

“Always,” Acuña said. “Any time I go out to compete, my goal is to win.”

Acuña said he won’t change his approach from the last time he participated.

“Every swing,” he said, “I’m trying to have it leave the yard.”

Entering Tuesday, Acuña had eight home runs and 22 RBIs. His OPS is .801. Injuries have slowed him at different points and he has struggled at times – for his standards, at least – but he’s still a five-tool talent. He’s one of the game’s top players.

He will take center stage in a fun event.

“It’ll be fun to watch,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s really good at (hitting home runs).”

Acuña knows he might need to pace himself in the first round. He’s not sure about the specifics. He’ll think about those.

Advice? Acuña, one of baseball’s top power hitters, won’t need any for this event.

“You just got to be able to hit homers,” he said.

Kenley Jansen expected to be activated Wednesday

The Braves expect to activate Kenley Jansen on Wednesday, Snitker said. The closer has been on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat.

Jansen was eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday, but it became clear he would not do so when he threw a bullpen session on Monday.

Without Jansen, the bullpen has still pitched well.

“They’ve been awesome,” Snitker said. “It’s unbelievable what they’ve done. Wouldn’t have allowed us to be as successful as we’ve been without those guys being able to adjust to different roles and things like that.”

Mike Soroka throws bullpen session

Mike Soroka, who suffered a minor setback when a comebacker hit him in the knee recently, threw a bullpen session on Monday, Snitker said.

So did right-hander Kirby Yates, who is working to return from elbow surgery.

Snitker said he doesn’t know when they’ll return and won’t have an idea until both Soroka and Yates head out on rehab assignments. But the Braves’ thought has always been that both would return early in the second half of the season.

Who will start the All-Star Game?

As manager of the National League All-Star team, Snitker will have options when it comes to who will start on the mound.

It could be Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, who has a 1.73 ERA through 18 starts.

Or it could be the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin, who has a 1.62 ERA over 16 starts.

But recently, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts publicly advocated for Dodgers icon Clayton Kershaw. The thought: This would be a nice honor for Kershaw.

So what will Snitker do?

“I keep coming back to it’s an exhibition game, so it’s entertainment,” he said. “Honestly, I haven’t talked to MLB yet to see what their ideas are.”

Snitker also mentioned Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz, who will be in the dugout for the All-Star Game, talking to other pitching coaches to see if their players could be used in the game.

The All-Star Game is July 19 at Dodger Stadium.