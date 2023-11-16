Braves’ Rome affiliate switches name to Emperors

Rome, as well as the other teams in the system, are owned and operated by Diamond Baseball Holdings, not the Braves organization.

Rome general manager David Lane told MLB.com that the name change was indicative of an industry trend in which “teams distinguish themselves from their parent organizations and give each community the opportunity to create their own unique team identity.”

The team received 5,300 name suggestions from fans, settling on Emperors because of its multi-faceted branding opportunities.

“The seven hills, the three rivers, we have all these unique ties back to Rome, Italy,” said Lane, according to MLB.com. “So then we started looking at ‘what is an Emperor?’ Rome was an empire rich in history and culture, and Roman emperors were known for leading a variety of scientific and technology advances in the world.”

And now they play baseball in Georgia.