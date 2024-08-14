Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Reynaldo López pitches rehab start in Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

Rehabbing Braves starter Reynaldo López pitched four innings for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

López allowed six hits and three earned runs against Norfolk. He struck out four and walked one. López threw 71 pitches, 47 for strikes.

A two-out, two-run double by Alejo López capped a four-run seventh inning as Gwinnett (19-21) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Tides 5-4.

The Braves placed Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Aug. 2, with right forearm inflammation. The starting pitcher can come off the injured list Saturday. Pitching Tuesday means he’d be lined up to start as soon as Sunday if the Braves wanted to bring him back for the series finale against the Angels. He’d be lined up to start Sunday on regular rest if the Braves want to go that route.

On July 28 in New York against the Mets, López departed his start after three scoreless innings because of right forearm tightness.

López is 7-4 with a 2.06 ERA for the Braves.

The AJC’s Justin Toscano contributed to this article.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

