Braves’ Reynaldo López pitches rehab start in Gwinnett

The Braves placed Reynaldo López on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Aug. 2, with right forearm inflammation. The starting pitcher can come off the injured list Saturday. Pitching Tuesday means he’d be lined up to start as soon as Sunday if the Braves wanted to bring him back for the series finale against the Angels. He’d be lined up to start Sunday on regular rest if the Braves want to go that route.

On July 28 in New York against the Mets, López departed his start after three scoreless innings because of right forearm tightness.

López is 7-4 with a 2.06 ERA for the Braves.

The AJC’s Justin Toscano contributed to this article.