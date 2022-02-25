Braves revenue soars to $568M for championship season

After depreciation and amortization ($72 million) and stock-based compensation ($8 million), Braves Holdings showed operating income of $31 million for last year.

“The Atlanta Braves are still basking in the glory of their World Series title,” Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei said in a statement.

Because Liberty Media has a publicly-traded tracking stock tied to the Braves, the team is one of the few U.S. pro sports franchises required to disclose financial results on a quarterly basis. Amid the ongoing MLB labor dispute, the stellar figures released Friday figure to draw considerable attention across the industry.

The Braves’ latest results also may be of increased interest to fans because of the uncertain status of free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman, whom the Braves did not re-sign before the ongoing MLB lockout began on Dec. 2.

The Braves ranked 13th among the 30 MLB teams in player payroll last year. It is not known where they rank in revenue.

Of the Braves’ $568 million in revenue in 2021, Liberty Media attributed $526 million to baseball (including ticket sales, other stadium revenue streams, local and national broadcasting rights and licensing) and $42 million to real-estate development (primarily rental income in The Battery Atlanta mixed-use development adjacent to Truist Park).

“Revenue growth more than offset increased operating costs as player salaries and facility and game-day expenses returned to more normalized levels in 2021 (compared to the pandemic-disrupted 2020),” Liberty Media said.

The Braves ranked second in MLB in home attendance last season, in part because they reopened their stadium to full attendance earlier than 28 of the other 29 teams.

Liberty Media also disclosed Friday that the Braves carried debt of $700 million as of Dec. 31, down from $721 million three months earlier. The debt stems largely from borrowing associated with construction of Truist Park, The Battery and a spring-training facility in North Port, Fla.

Liberty said the second phase of The Battery “is nearing an on-time and on-budget completion” and is expected to cost approximately $200 million.

More to come on this developing story.