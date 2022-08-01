Braves Report podcast: What to expect at the trade deadline

Last year Alex Anthopoulos orchestrated a trade deadline that led to a world championship. But what can he do for an encore?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at who Anthopoulos could be looking at before Tuesday’s deadline and how he will have to navigate it without a lot of prospects to move.
Plus, our team also digs into Austin Riley’s record-setting month and we preview the big five-game series in New York later this week.
Justin also answers several of your great questions.
