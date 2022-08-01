ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: What to expect at the trade deadline

Atlanta Braves' third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run to score Dansby Swanson in the fourth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Last year Alex Anthopoulos orchestrated a trade deadline that led to a world championship. But what can he do for an encore?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black look at who Anthopoulos could be looking at before Tuesday’s deadline and how he will have to navigate it without a lot of prospects to move.

Plus, our team also digs into Austin Riley’s record-setting month and we preview the big five-game series in New York later this week.

Justin also answers several of your great questions.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

