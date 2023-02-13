Braves Report podcast: Spring Training begins

The first of the Braves pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Monday.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses how spring training will look, who is reporting when and how the new rule changes could affect the players preparation.
He will also dig into the candidates for the few available roster spots, why Ronald Acuna will be playing in the World Baseball Classic after all, and the changes in the front office.
Plus, we answer your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
