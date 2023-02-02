Braves to hire Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager

Decillis is credited with finding Blue Jays All-Stars Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal. Along with Toronto, Decillis has worked for Baltimore, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Boston. He was in Toronto when Anthopoulos was the general manager there.

In a feature story on Decillis, Sportsnet, a Canadian media outlet, wrote: “Decillis carries an iron-clad reputation. He’s scouted both professional and amateur, which has strengthened his perspective on what it takes to play in the majors. He’s scouted every level of the minor leagues and has comprehensive international experience, including Latin America and Asia.

“Some evaluators fall in love with the talents of every player they come across, while others are incredibly hard to impress. Decillis falls somewhere in between. He’s even-keeled and steady, according to those who know him. The 53-year-old is also unafraid to speak up when he feels strongly about a player, even if his opinion differs from the rest of the group.”

Last week, the Braves lost Dana Brown, their vice president of scouting, when the Astros hired him as their general manager. Anthopoulos respected and trusted Brown, who had a large impact in the organization by drafting Michael Harris, Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom while stocking the farm system with talent.