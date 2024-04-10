Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Lopez is delivering for Braves

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López (40) throws a pitch to a New York Mets batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López (40) throws a pitch to a New York Mets batter during the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the first two games of the Braves-Mets series.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Ozzie Albies, Charlie Morton, and Pierce Johnson.

Barrett also discusses Reynaldo Lopez’s home debut for the Braves.

