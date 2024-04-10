Braves Report podcast: Lopez is delivering for Braves

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the first two games of the Braves-Mets series.
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Ozzie Albies, Charlie Morton, and Pierce Johnson.
Barrett also discusses Reynaldo Lopez’s home debut for the Braves.
