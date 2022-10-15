Braves Report podcast: Braves’ backs are against the wall

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and features reporter Gabriel Burns discuss what went wrong in Atlanta’s 9-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Friday.

Our team will dig into what caused Spencer Strider to hit the wall in the third inning, why Atlanta’s offense is struggling and what to expect from Charlie Morton in Game 4 Saturday.