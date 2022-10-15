ajc logo
X

Braves Report podcast: Braves’ backs are against the wall

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

When the Braves won the 2021 World Series, they did not face an elimination game. This year, they’ll have to save their season in a very hostile environment.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and features reporter Gabriel Burns discuss what went wrong in Atlanta’s 9-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series Friday.

Our team will dig into what caused Spencer Strider to hit the wall in the third inning, why Atlanta’s offense is struggling and what to expect from Charlie Morton in Game 4 Saturday.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts,Spotify,Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns
18h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Brian Snitker: ‘It’s kind of unchartered territory’
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves face elimination after Phillies spoil Spencer Strider’s return in Game 3
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J Batt comes to Georgia Tech with reputation for fundraising
15h ago
The Latest
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 9 high school football scoreboard
8h ago
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top