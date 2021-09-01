ajc logo
X

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek’s scoreless streak ends

Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws to the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning of an opening day game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Caption
Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws to the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning of an opening day game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – Braves lefty Tyler Matzek finally gave up a run Tuesday, ending his scoreless streak at 18-1/3 innings.

Matzek, who recorded the last out in the seventh, issued a lead-off walk to Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to open the eighth. Shortstop Corey Seager’s one-out double scored Betts, snapping a 2-2 tie in the Dodgers’ eventual win.

It ended Matzek’s scoreless run at 18-1/3 frames, which was the fourth longest streak in the majors. The run spanned 20 games, with Matzek striking out 23 while walking seven. Opponents hit .086 against him in that time.

Reliever Luke Jackson, who’s also been a pillar in the Braves’ bullpen, surrendered the game-tying run in the seventh. It was the second run he’s allowed in 13 August appearances.

“God, those guys, (Jackson) and Matzek, have been just so, so, so good. It’s going to happen. They’re going to give up a run every now and then.”

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

In Other News
1
Braves lose to Dodgers again; East lead drops to 2 1/2
2
Braves’ Ozzie Albies carried off field but X-rays bring good news
3
Braves place Josh Tomlin on injured list, recall Edgar Santana
4
Touki Toussaint likely to start this weekend as Braves expand rotation
5
Braves’ 13-game road winning streak ends with loss to Dodgers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top