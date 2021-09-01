Braves reliever Tyler Matzek’s scoreless streak ends

LOS ANGELES – Braves lefty Tyler Matzek finally gave up a run Tuesday, ending his scoreless streak at 18-1/3 innings.
Matzek, who recorded the last out in the seventh, issued a lead-off walk to Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to open the eighth. Shortstop Corey Seager’s one-out double scored Betts, snapping a 2-2 tie in the Dodgers’ eventual win.
It ended Matzek’s scoreless run at 18-1/3 frames, which was the fourth longest streak in the majors. The run spanned 20 games, with Matzek striking out 23 while walking seven. Opponents hit .086 against him in that time.
Reliever Luke Jackson, who’s also been a pillar in the Braves’ bullpen, surrendered the game-tying run in the seventh. It was the second run he’s allowed in 13 August appearances.
“God, those guys, (Jackson) and Matzek, have been just so, so, so good. It’s going to happen. They’re going to give up a run every now and then.”
