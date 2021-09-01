Braves reliever Tyler Matzek’s scoreless streak ends

Matzek, who recorded the last out in the seventh, issued a lead-off walk to Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to open the eighth. Shortstop Corey Seager’s one-out double scored Betts, snapping a 2-2 tie in the Dodgers’ eventual win.

It ended Matzek’s scoreless run at 18-1/3 frames, which was the fourth longest streak in the majors. The run spanned 20 games, with Matzek striking out 23 while walking seven. Opponents hit .086 against him in that time.