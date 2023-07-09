Braves reliever A.J. Minter: Pectoral tightness is ‘nothing serious’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – In the eighth inning on Saturday, Braves manager Brian Snitker and athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson went to the mound to check on A.J. Minter. After a few moments, Minter departed the game with Stevenson.

This was not an encouraging sight.

Fortunately, the reality of the situation provided a much more positive outlook: Minter said he felt some left pectoral tightness on a pitch, and simply wanted to remain cautious.

“This is not worth just staying out here and kind of pushing through something, especially with the All-Star break coming up,” Minter said of his thoughts in that moment. “Just kind of being smart. Nothing serious. Nothing serious at all.”

The Braves went on to beat the Rays 6-1.

When Minter struck out Yandy Diaz with a changeup to begin the bottom of the eighth, his pectoral muscle felt like it tightened up. He then threw two pitches to Wander Franco before exiting the game. He wanted to be careful.

“When all the infielders came up around the mound, I was like, ‘Guys, I’m fine, I’m fine,’” Minter said. “I know I probably scared some people, but I was just trying to be smart.”

Minter said he didn’t need to undergo further testing. He will see how he feels on Sunday. He emphasized that he’s not scared. His departure was precautionary.

“I’m glad he said something,” Snitker said. “I didn’t want him to (stay) out there and keep forcing the issue.”

Minter said he felt fine when he warmed up for that eighth inning. His muscle just tightened up on that one changeup.

Braves 6, Rays 1

Over 40 1/3 innings to this point, Minter has a 4.91 ERA. This figure doesn’t tell the full story. Yes, he struggled – a lot – at the start of the season. But he’s since turned it around.

Since May 27, he has surrendered only three earned runs over 17 1/3 innings. He’s back to being the dominant reliever on whom the Braves can rely.

Is the pectoral tightness something that should alarm folks?

“Not at all,” Minter said.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

