Braves recall Sean Newcomb, designate Robbie Erlin

For the second consecutive year, the Braves hope Sean Newcomb can return from Gwinnett and make a positive impact.
The Braves recalled Newcomb from their alternate training site Saturday. The 27-year-old last pitched Aug. 10, when he allowed eight runs in only 1-1/3 innings against the Phillies.
Newcomb 27, made five starts before the Braves optioned him to Gwinnett. He allowed 17 earned runs on 20 hits in 13-2/3 innings (11.20 ERA). The southpaw was transitioning back to the rotation after spending much of 2019 in the bullpen.
Lefty Robbie Erlin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Erlin pitched in nine games (five starts) and posted an 8.10 ERA. He allowed five earned runs in 1-2/3 innings against the Nationals in his latest start.
Newcomb’s role isn’t yet known, but Erlin’s dismissal is yet another change to the Braves' dismal rotation. They’re hoping the group looks better next week when left-handers Max Fried and Cole Hamels are expected to return.