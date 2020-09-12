Braves recall Sean Newcomb, designate Robbie Erlin

The Braves recalled Newcomb from their alternate training site Saturday. The 27-year-old last pitched Aug. 10, when he allowed eight runs in only 1-1/3 innings against the Phillies.

Newcomb 27, made five starts before the Braves optioned him to Gwinnett. He allowed 17 earned runs on 20 hits in 13-2/3 innings (11.20 ERA). The southpaw was transitioning back to the rotation after spending much of 2019 in the bullpen.