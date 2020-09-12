X

Braves recall Sean Newcomb, designate Robbie Erlin

080520 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Sean Newcomb during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
080520 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Sean Newcomb during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a MLB baseball game on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For the second consecutive year, the Braves hope Sean Newcomb can return from Gwinnett and make a positive impact.

The Braves recalled Newcomb from their alternate training site Saturday. The 27-year-old last pitched Aug. 10, when he allowed eight runs in only 1-1/3 innings against the Phillies.

Newcomb 27, made five starts before the Braves optioned him to Gwinnett. He allowed 17 earned runs on 20 hits in 13-2/3 innings (11.20 ERA). The southpaw was transitioning back to the rotation after spending much of 2019 in the bullpen.

Lefty Robbie Erlin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Erlin pitched in nine games (five starts) and posted an 8.10 ERA. He allowed five earned runs in 1-2/3 innings against the Nationals in his latest start.

Newcomb’s role isn’t yet known, but Erlin’s dismissal is yet another change to the Braves' dismal rotation. They’re hoping the group looks better next week when left-handers Max Fried and Cole Hamels are expected to return.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.