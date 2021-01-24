Braves re-sign Pablo Sandoval

Sandoval, 34, joined the Braves late last season and spent most of the time working out at the team’s alternate training site in Gwinnett. He appeared in only one game in the regular season — the finale — but made the postseason roster as a bench player. He had four plate appearances, going 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch.

While he struggled last season, prompting San Francisco to cut him loose, Sandoval hit .268 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs across 108 games in 2019. The Braves have been seeking bench help, adding outfielder Kyle Garlick in recent days.