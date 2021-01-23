Braves claim two former Phillies off waivers

Garlick, who turns 29 in a few days, has played 42 games across the past two seasons with the Dodgers and Phillies. He was a minor leaguer with the Dodgers when Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was part of the Los Angeles front office.

While Garlick has struggled in his short time in the majors – hitting .214/.276/.414 with three homers and 26 strikeouts against five walks in 70 at-bats – he showed promise in the minors. Garlick hit 40 homers over the 2018-19 seasons in Triple-A. He could provide some pop off the bench if he makes the season active roster.