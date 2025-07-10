Junior Caminero homers, scores twice to help the Rays end the Tigers' winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — First-time All-Star Junior Caminero homered and scored twice and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 7-3 on Wednesday to end the major league-leading Tigers' winning streak at five games.

Down 3-2 after five innings, the Rays scored four times in the sixth and Caminero led off the seventh with his 22nd homer — a blast over the Detroit bullpen in left.

The Rays broke it open against reliever Chase Lee in the sixth. With two out and a runner on second, Lee replaced Brant Hurter (4-1) and allowed four straight run-scoring hits, including doubles by Ha-Seong Kim and Danny Jansen.