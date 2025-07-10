Nation & World News
Junior Caminero homers, scores twice to help the Rays end the Tigers' winning streak

First-time All-Star Junior Caminero homered and scored twice and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 7-3 on Wednesday to end the major league-leading Tigers’ winning streak at five games
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DETROIT (AP) — First-time All-Star Junior Caminero homered and scored twice and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Detroit 7-3 on Wednesday to end the major league-leading Tigers' winning streak at five games.

Down 3-2 after five innings, the Rays scored four times in the sixth and Caminero led off the seventh with his 22nd homer — a blast over the Detroit bullpen in left.

The Rays broke it open against reliever Chase Lee in the sixth. With two out and a runner on second, Lee replaced Brant Hurter (4-1) and allowed four straight run-scoring hits, including doubles by Ha-Seong Kim and Danny Jansen.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh, but Garrett Cleavinger struck out Riley Greene to end the inning.

Zack Littell (8-7) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Rays.

Key moment

The biggest cheer came after the top of the first inning when the Tigers announced that Zach McKinstry had been selected an All-Star reserve, giving Detroit five representatives. The Tigers last had six in 2013.

Key stat

Detroit's Gleyber Torres doubled in the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 22 games — the longest active streak in the majors. It matched his career high, done twice for the New York Yankees, most recently last August.

Up next

Tampa Bay travels to Boston to start a four-game series. RHP Taj Bradley (5-6. 4.79) was scheduled to start Thursday against Boston's RHP Walker Buehler. The Tigers are off Thursday before starting a home series with Seattle on Friday. LHP Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.02) was set to pitch the opener to give him an extra day of rest before the All-Star Game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Tampa Bay Rays' Danny Jansen celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero loses the ball while tagging Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry sliding into third base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim turns the ball after getting a force out on Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jake Mangum chases down a double hit by Detroit Tigers' Gleyber Torres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

