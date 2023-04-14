Braves prospect Jared Shuster to start for struggling Gwinnett Stripers

Braves prospect Jared Shuster will start for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Friday night against the Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Shuster struggled in two starts with the Braves, compiling an 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA.
The Stripers (2-9) have lost seven games in a row after a 3-0 loss to the RedBirds Thursday.
Nolan Kingham pitched well for Gwinnett, allowing just one run in six innings. The outing was Kingham’s longest in 23 career starts for the Stripers.
Gwinnett shortstop Braden Shewmake went 2-for-4 at the plate and is hitting .214.
Friday night’s game begins at 7:05 p.m.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest