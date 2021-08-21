ajc logo
Braves prospect Bryce Elder wins his first Triple-A start

Texas right fielder Duke Ellis (11) and pitcher Bryce Elder hug in the dugout following the team's 6-1 loss to Florida in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Texas right fielder Duke Ellis (11) and pitcher Bryce Elder hug in the dugout following the team's 6-1 loss to Florida in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
1 hour ago

Braves pitching prospect Bryce Elder earned a win in his Triple-A debut Friday night as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the host Louisville Bats 10-5.

The Stripers hit a season-high five home runs. Johan Camargo, Jason Kipnis, Eddie Rosario, Yolmer Sanchez, and Jonathan Morales went deep for Gwinnett (54-40).

Former Brave Ender Inciarte went 1-for-5 for Louisville.

Elder (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked three, struck out six and gave up one homer.

Elder is 10-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts between High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi, and Triple-A Gwinnett this year.

The Stripers have won seven consecutive road games.

