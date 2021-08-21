Braves prospect Bryce Elder wins his first Triple-A start

Braves pitching prospect Bryce Elder earned a win in his Triple-A debut Friday night as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the host Louisville Bats 10-5.
The Stripers hit a season-high five home runs. Johan Camargo, Jason Kipnis, Eddie Rosario, Yolmer Sanchez, and Jonathan Morales went deep for Gwinnett (54-40).
Former Brave Ender Inciarte went 1-for-5 for Louisville.
Elder (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked three, struck out six and gave up one homer.
Elder is 10-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts between High-A Rome, Double-A Mississippi, and Triple-A Gwinnett this year.
The Stripers have won seven consecutive road games.
