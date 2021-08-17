Braves pitching prospect Bryce Elder promoted to Triple-A

Elder had a 3.21 ERA with 60 strikeouts against 17 walks in nine starts with Mississippi (56 innings). Opponents hit .198 against Elder, who has won seven of his past eight starts.

Across two levels, Elder owns a 2.94 ERA with a 115:37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 starts. The righty is showing the promise that made him Baseball America’s No. 83 prospect entering the 2020 draft (he fell to No. 156 in the draft because of signability concerns).