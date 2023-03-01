Braves post record revenues in 2022

Braves’ Holdings 2022 operating profit before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBDA) – the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance – was $71 million, a 36-percent decrease from 2021, according to Liberty Media.

Braves’ Holdings 2022 fourth-quarter OIBDA was a loss of $10 million, compared with revenues of $19 million in 2021, according to Liberty Media.

Though per-game revenues increased from $6 million in 2021 to $6.4 million in 2022, the team’s operating income in 2022 showed a loss of $15 million, compared with revenues of $31 million in 2021. Stock-based compensation and impairment and acquisition costs totaled annual losses of $15 million.

Liberty Media attributed the decrease in OIBDA and operating income partially to increased player salaries and increased expenses under the league’s revenue-sharing plan.

Liberty Media said its plan to split Braves Holdings into a new stock is on schedule to be completed in the second quarter of this year.