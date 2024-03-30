Braves place Sean Murphy on injured list and bring up Chadwick Tromp

In the seventh inning of Friday’s season opener, Murphy felt pain and discomfort on a swing. He immediately grabbed his side. He exited the game right away.

This is Murphy’s first oblique injury. After Friday’s game, he said he hoped it wouldn’t be serious.

“Talking to other guys who have done it, they’re like, ‘Yeah, I couldn’t walk,’” Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have that problem. Hopefully the imaging comes back and it’s fairly minor. I don’t know. Then we’ll just play it by ear. It’s one of those things I think you have to.”

D’Arnaud will be the starting catcher while Murphy is on the injured list, but Braves manager Brian Snitker said he also had faith in Tromp.

“He does a really good job,” Snitker said of Tromp on Friday evening. “He did again this spring. He swings the bat, we’ve seen him do that. His handling of the pitching staff. He’s worked with (catching coach) Sal (Fasano) and Travis and Murph all spring. We kept him a long time in the spring just for that reason, and I got every confidence in the world with him.”

Murphy dealt with hamstring tightness last summer, but never actually went on the injured list. This is his first injured list stint since the Braves traded for him before last season.