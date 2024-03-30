Atlanta Braves

Braves place Sean Murphy on injured list and bring up Chadwick Tromp

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, reacts past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after hitting a two-run home run against pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of an opening-day baseball game, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, left, reacts past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after hitting a two-run home run against pitcher Spencer Strider during the fifth inning of an opening-day baseball game, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA — As expected, the Braves on Saturday placed catcher Sean Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle.

To replace his roster spot in the meantime, the Braves selected catcher Chadwick Tromp to the major-league roster. Tromp will serve as d’Arnaud’s backup while Murphy heals.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Triple-A Gwinnett initially had Tromp in its starting lineup, but he was scratched after Murphy sustained an injury because the Braves needed him ready to join the team in Philadelphia on Saturday.

In the seventh inning of Friday’s season opener, Murphy felt pain and discomfort on a swing. He immediately grabbed his side. He exited the game right away.

This is Murphy’s first oblique injury. After Friday’s game, he said he hoped it wouldn’t be serious.

“Talking to other guys who have done it, they’re like, ‘Yeah, I couldn’t walk,’” Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have that problem. Hopefully the imaging comes back and it’s fairly minor. I don’t know. Then we’ll just play it by ear. It’s one of those things I think you have to.”

D’Arnaud will be the starting catcher while Murphy is on the injured list, but Braves manager Brian Snitker said he also had faith in Tromp.

“He does a really good job,” Snitker said of Tromp on Friday evening. “He did again this spring. He swings the bat, we’ve seen him do that. His handling of the pitching staff. He’s worked with (catching coach) Sal (Fasano) and Travis and Murph all spring. We kept him a long time in the spring just for that reason, and I got every confidence in the world with him.”

Murphy dealt with hamstring tightness last summer, but never actually went on the injured list. This is his first injured list stint since the Braves traded for him before last season.

