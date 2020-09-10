Braves place pitcher Milone on injured list

Milone went on the IL one day after allowing eight runs on eight hits in 3-1/3 innings Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins. The Braves ultimately won the game 29-9.

In three starts with the Braves since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 30 for two players to be named later, Milone has allowed 22 hits (four homers) and 16 runs in 9-2/3 innings, which comes to a 14.90 ERA.