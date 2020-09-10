Braves place pitcher Milone on injured list

Tommy Milone, the starting pitcher acquired by the Braves near the trade deadline, was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with what the team described as left elbow inflammation.
Milone went on the IL one day after allowing eight runs on eight hits in 3-1/3 innings Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins. The Braves ultimately won the game 29-9.
In three starts with the Braves since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 30 for two players to be named later, Milone has allowed 22 hits (four homers) and 16 runs in 9-2/3 innings, which comes to a 14.90 ERA.
To replace Milone on the roster, the Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa for another stint with the big-league team.
Also Thursday, utilityman Charlie Culberson, who was designated for assignment Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outright to the Braves' alternate training site at Gwinnett.
More to come on this story.