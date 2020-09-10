Braves score franchise-record 29 runs in win over Marlins

The Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs on 23 hits, obliterating the Marlins 29-9 at Truist Park. They avoided a sweep with the victory.

It was the 20th time an MLB team scored 25 or more runs in a game. It was the fourth time a team scored at least 29 runs, and the first time a National League team did so. The Braves' Atlanta-era record was 20; their franchise record was 23. They hit seven homers, which fell one shy of the franchise high.