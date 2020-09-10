Braves score franchise-record 29 runs in win over Marlins

Wednesday was the best offensive night in Braves history.
The Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs on 23 hits, obliterating the Marlins 29-9 at Truist Park. They avoided a sweep with the victory.
It was the 20th time an MLB team scored 25 or more runs in a game. It was the fourth time a team scored at least 29 runs, and the first time a National League team did so. The Braves' Atlanta-era record was 20; their franchise record was 23. They hit seven homers, which fell one shy of the franchise high.
Every Braves starter had a hit. Seven of them had multi-hit games. Adam Duvall stood out among the rest, becoming the first Brave with multiple three-homer games. One week after his first three-homer game, Duvall had a two-run shot, three-run shot and grand slam. He tied the Atlanta RBI record set by Tony Cloninger, a pitcher, on July 3, 1966.