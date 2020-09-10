X

Braves score franchise-record 29 runs in win over Marlins

View Gallery
1 /
Atlanta Braves | 36 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wednesday was the best offensive night in Braves history.

The Braves scored a franchise-record 29 runs on 23 hits, obliterating the Marlins 29-9 at Truist Park. They avoided a sweep with the victory.

It was the 20th time an MLB team scored 25 or more runs in a game. It was the fourth time a team scored at least 29 runs, and the first time a National League team did so. The Braves' Atlanta-era record was 20; their franchise record was 23. They hit seven homers, which fell one shy of the franchise high.

Every Braves starter had a hit. Seven of them had multi-hit games. Adam Duvall stood out among the rest, becoming the first Brave with multiple three-homer games. One week after his first three-homer game, Duvall had a two-run shot, three-run shot and grand slam. He tied the Atlanta RBI record set by Tony Cloninger, a pitcher, on July 3, 1966.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.