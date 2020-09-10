The Braves are unbeatable when Tommy Milone pitches

More fun with numbers: Milone’s ERA as a Brave is 14.90, which usually buys a starter an 0-3 record. His record here is 0-0. He has yielded 22 hits in 9 2/3 innings. His WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched) is a beyond-belief 2.488, the big-league average being 1.388. He has been awful, and yet …

The Braves are unbeaten when he starts.

As noted by Grant McAauley of 680 The Fan: “The Braves have scored 48 runs in Milone’s three starts (16 runs per game) … The Mets have scored 44 runs in Jacob deGrom’s eight starts (5.5 RPG).”

As noted by Bob Dylan, who’s believed to be a baseball fan: “I can’t help it if I’m lucky.”

In trading for Milone, not exactly the cream of deadline-available starters, the Braves were hoping to find someone to eat innings. He hasn’t done that, either – he’s averaging 3.1 per start. But still: Whenever he has pitched, his new team has won. Whenever he has pitched, his team has turned into a 21st Century blend of the Big Red Machine and the Bash Brothers. On the three nights he has pitched, the Braves have hit 12 home runs.

Which leaves only one question: How many runs might these Braves score if they were batting against the magic man Milone?